17 January 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Apex University Suffers Closure After Students Protest

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Adamu

Privately owned Apex Medical University mirrored common scenes at public universities by having an unplanned closure.

Students protested over high fees with the transport charge that the institution maintains despite withdrawing provision of transport from main campus to satellite campuses.

The students demonstrated against a litany of high fees that they pay with management calling in the police to quell the protest.

Vice Chancellor Lupando Munkonge announced that the university will remain closed until the outstanding issues are ironed out.

Munkonge chastised the students for what he termed behaviour 'unbefitting' of medical students.

Private universities enjoy relative stability and a possible escape for the financially sound that have a phobia for closures.

Zambia

Zambian Legend Bwalya Rallies Uganda Cranes to Win First Match

Algeria coach Georges Leekens wore a confident look as he insisted he was not surprised by the Zimbabwean sting that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.