Zambia: Apex University Suffers Closure After Students Protest

Privately owned Apex Medical University mirrored common scenes at public universities by having an unplanned closure.

Students protested over high fees with the transport charge that the institution maintains despite withdrawing provision of transport from main campus to satellite campuses.

The students demonstrated against a litany of high fees that they pay with management calling in the police to quell the protest.

Vice Chancellor Lupando Munkonge announced that the university will remain closed until the outstanding issues are ironed out.

Munkonge chastised the students for what he termed behaviour 'unbefitting' of medical students.

Private universities enjoy relative stability and a possible escape for the financially sound that have a phobia for closures.