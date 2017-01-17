17 January 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: IMF Reduces Nigeria's Growth to 0.8 Percent, Surging $27 Billion Reserves Support Forecast

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chijioke Nelson

Few days after the World Bank Group said the country would grow by one per cent in 2017, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reduced the growth rate to 0.8 per cent.

The differing numbers shows the continuous changes in economic activities, which are used in measuring growth, as well as an affirmation that each forecast is not the end.

Nigeria's growth rebound would be better than that of South Africa, projected at 0.8 per cent in 2017 and 1.6 per cent in 2018, while the sub-Saharan African economy, led by Nigeria, would record 2.8 per cent and 3.7 per cent for 2017 and 2018 respectively.

The gradual gains in the foreign exchange reserves may have improved Nigeria's outlook, as the steady price of crude oil add up the number to $26.96 billion yesterday.

The new record represents eight-month record high, as it added no less than $600 million in the last seven trading days.

In the last three months, the nation's foreign exchange reserves have been on the ascendancy, raising the hopes for calm forex market activities in 2017, and currently influencing growth projections.

Specifically, in the last three weeks, the reserves have added about $1.2 billion, defying mounting pressure from demand and series of interventions through special auctions by the regulator in the last three months.

Three weeks ago, it gained $320 million, followed by a $420 million gain in the second week and now a gain of $440 million.

An economist with Ecobank Nigeria, Kunle Ezun, said the take away from both forecasts is that the country's recession would be over this year, as it is currently in the positive area.

The projections, he said, are also raising a new hopes that it is not over for Nigeria, because getting out of recession is a progress, adding the variations show that economic forecast is not a straight jacket thing, but influenced by activities and expectations.

"We can either increase or drop in the next forecast, but we must know that the solution to our economic challenges will not be fully realized this year, but a movement towards it.

Nigeria

Lagos Anti-Kidnapping Bill Stokes Controversy at Death Penalty Provision

Lagos State House of Assembly on January 5, 2017 passed an anti-kidnapping bill and prescribed death penalty for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.