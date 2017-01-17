THE country's independence war fighters are living in squalid conditions with many reduced to beggars and dying as paupers, the war veterans has claimed.

Addressing journalists in Harare this Monday, the war veterans' leadership accused the government of neglecting the former fighters.

National spokesman Douglas Mahiya revealed that one of their comrades was buried in a decomposed state after relatives failed to raise funds for his funeral.

Mahiya said the sad plight of Remigio Chekenya, whose Chimurenga name was Geneva Jokes from Headlands in Rusape was emblematic of how war veterans were struggling to survive right up to their death.

"War vets are worried about their constitutional provisions. The ministry of finance has failed us because we are not getting our dues for reasons that we do not know.

"If the ministry is not capable of taking care of us, it should admit so."

In the Chekenya's case, Mahiya said the late war veteran was eventually buried through donations from colleague ex-fighters and a few relatives who managed to contribute the little they had.

However, his body had decomposed state after it took the family more than a week to get some financial assistance.

"We bought a coffin for our hero after making some contributions for one man who sacrificed his life for the independence of this country.

"Surprisingly, the government has not been there for most of us who have nothing to show for our sacrifice. No money for health and burial," Mahiya fumed.

Back in 1997, the war veterans were given Z$50,000 each in gratuities after staging protests which shocked President Robert Mugabe's government into making the pay-outs.

The unbudgeted payments saw the Zimbabwe dollar losing its value by 70 percent in one day and analysts say the move signalled the start of the country's economic collapse.

36 years after the independence war, the war veterans' association still claims to have a membership of about 33,000.

Association chairman Christopher Mutsvangwa, who was war veterans minister, was fired from cabinet by President Robert Mugabe before being expelled from the ruling Zanu PF party along with his executive.

This was after the war veterans' leadership openly backed vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa as successor in a development that infuriated Mugabe, now 93 years old.

Mugabe was further enraged after a communique was issued following a war veterans meeting in Harare condemning his rule and questioning his war record.