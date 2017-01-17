Uganda: Afcon - Kabushenga Orders... ...

You know a nation is excited when the CEO of one of the country's leading companies tweets this: "I have ordered all @newvisionwire staff to wear the @UgandaCranes jersey to work tomorrow when our team plays #AFCON2017. U do the same."

The tweet by Vision Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robert Kabushenga Monday morning set social media alight, with the reactions "for" and "against" simply confirming the underlying excitement as the national football team Cranes returns to Africa's top competition for the first time since 1978.

"The order is in good faith. I hopeno one will complain," tweeted Richard Tumusiime @tumusiimeri soon after.

"Just about what every Ugandan Employer should do tomorrow!" added Edward Echwalu @echwalu before many others took the opportunity to hit at national broadcaster UBC for failing to telecast the ongoing Nations Cup finals.

"Why didn't u order them to broadcast the match..#thnx Fr fa support," said Moses Mukisa @MukisaWalker.

The show of support for the boys in Gabon was nationwide, with a tweet from Mbarara indicating they already had their jerseys on a day in advance.

Mbarara regional referral hospital maternity ward staff dressed like this today #Tulumbe @rkabushenga @henrylugobe pic.twitter.com/UhXv4dR6dI

Ugandans are enterprising, so there was even a business proposal thrown in. "I can as well add some touch on it by labeling it with your name using the latest technology! Your staff as well," said @aagaba1.

Historic return for Cranes

Nearly four decades on from their last appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations, Uganda return to the tournament Tuesday with coach Milutin Sredojevic describing a date with 2015 runners-up Ghana as their destiny.

The only side from eastern Africa at the tournament in Gabon, the Uganda Cranes are tasting the Cup of Nations for the first time since 1978, before any of their current squad were born.

Back then, they lost 2-0 to hosts Ghana in the final, and 39 years later the same opponents await them in their Group D opener in Port-Gentil at 7pm.

"I feel honoured, pleased and privileged to be here. We have worked very hard in Uganda to make this happen. Thirty-plus million people have dreamt to have us here," said the Serbian Sredojevic, better known by his nickname "Micho" and who first began coaching in Uganda in 2001.

"So many things you can escape but destiny you cannot -- the last game of Uganda was in the final of the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana. Our first match back after 39 years is against Ghana so there is that symbolic aspect."

Uganda cannot compete with Ghana's record at the Cup of Nations but they took four points off the Black Stars in their ultimately unsuccessful bid to qualify for the 2015 Cup of Nations and also held them to a 0-0 draw in Tamale in World Cup qualifying last October.

Ghana coach Avram Grant has admitted the pressure is on his team as they look to win a fifth Cup of Nations title, and a first since 1982.

The Israeli almost led them to glory two years ago, but they lost on penalties to the Ivory Coast in the final in Equatorial Guinea.

The majority of the 2015 side remains, including skipper Asamoah Gyan, who is preparing for his sixth Cup of Nations.

"No disrespect to the Uganda team, but everybody knows statistically we are ahead of them," said Gyan on Monday.

"If they beat Ghana it's big news for them. If we beat them, people might say it's a normal thing."

Five Ghana v Uganda facts

Five facts for the Africa Cup of Nations Group D match between Ghana and Uganda in Port-Gentil Tuesday:

-- The only previous Cup of Nations game between the countries was the 1978 final which hosts Ghana won 2-0 in Accra thanks to a brace from Opoku Afriyie.

-- They did clash, though, in a 2018 World Cup qualifier just three months ago with Uganda forcing a surprise 0-0 matchday 1 draw in Ghana.

-- Ghana hosted and won the Cup of Nations in 1963 and 1978 and also triumphed in 1965 in Tunisia and 1982 in Libya. Uganda came closest to glory in 1978 by finishing runners-up.

-- Both teams have foreign coaches with Israeli Avram Grant, the former Chelsea and West Ham manager, coaching Ghana and Serb Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic handling Uganda.

-- The Black Stars of Ghana are ranked ninth in Africa and 54th in the world while the Cranes of Uganda are 18th in Africa and 73rd in the world.

Egypt returns after Uganda group opener

The match will be the first of two on Tuesday at the new, incongruous-looking stadium with 20,000 seats in scrubland to the south of Port-Gentil, the home of Gabon's oil industry.

Egypt and Mali meet at 1900 GMT with the Egyptians making their return after failing to qualify for any of the last three tournaments, having won three in a row between 2006 and 2010.

The record seven-time champions, they are now coached by Hector Cuper and skippered by veteran goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, who celebrated his 44th birthday on Sunday.

He will become the oldest player ever to appear at the Cup of Nations if selected, beating the previous mark of 39 years set by compatriot Hossam Hassan a decade ago.

"For Egypt it means a lot for us to be back after we missed the past three editions," said El Hadary.

"We are here to compete again and Egyptians are looking forward to winning an eighth title."

The goalkeeper has won the Cup of Nations four times before, including in 1998, when his current team-mate Ramadan Sobhi was only a year old.

Egypt may be an African superpower, but they are likely to have the crowd against them on Tuesday.

A large Malian community in Port-Gentil will give their team enthusiastic backing as Alain Giresse's side look to cause an upset.

Gabon is a happy hunting ground for Giresse, who coached their national team with some success for four years and then took Mali to the semi-finals of the last Cup of Nations to be held in the country in 2012.

Giresse has fitness concerns over Monaco midfielder Adama Traore and goalkeeper Soumaila Diakite.

With agencies

