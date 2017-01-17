Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Supporters have suspended their national supporters Executive Committee Chairman Yamikani Kaliyapa over fraud allegations and leaking of club's secret information.

Kaliyapa is accused of pocketing and swindling of cash amounting to K170,000.00 plus another undisclosed amount.

According to the interim spokesperson for the Supporters Committee investigating the matter Herbert Zebron Mlaka said Nomads supporters have 'lost trust' in Kaliyapa's Chairmanship.

Zebron Mlaka claimed Kaliyapa used the money he received from Wanderers Executive Committee (K170,000) on personal gains instead of the intended purpose without the knowledge of fellow supporters committee.

An alleged suspension letter released and circulated by the supporters commmittee summarised their Chairman's acts as "gross misconduct".

The supporters spokesperson said the money Kaliyapa mismanaged was meant to carter for costs encurred by supporters during their preparation for the recently held Luso Television Bonanza dubbed "Bus Ipite Fiest".

"We indirectly summoned Mr. Kaliyapa through a special meeting [Sunday] where we deliberately set a review of 2016 as our main agenda. He attended the meeting and this is where the issue of abusing the K170,000 among several other issues including misappropriation of funds for supporters ID's and registration forms were raised against him.

"We asked him to explain how he used the money he collected from the Executive Committee amounting to K170,000 and failed to give the committee tangible answers but he admittied he indeed received the money" said Zebron Mlaka.

The bomb exploded prior to the Luso TV Bonanza but supported maintained their calm to avoid disturbing preparations for the competitions.

"It was established prior to the Bus Ipite Bonanza when as supporters executive committee members we tried to ask the club main executive to help us with our portion from Luso money for preparations to ensure we also have smooth preparations for the game (s) against our collegues (Bullets).

"Members of the executive asked us what we had done with the man they gave us and we said we do not know anything that is when we were told money amounting to K170,000 was already channelled to the supporters and was paid through the our Chairman. We asked him and admitted he received the money but no any other supporters committee member was briefed" he said.

The suporters are also accusing Kaliyapa of pocketing money from complementary tickets that are meant to be given out for free in some of the games, leaking the team's sensitive information including the movements of the team as they prepare for crucial matches among others.

"We have therefore suspended him until we finish our investigations because we cannot be investigating while he still holds office. He has been warned on several ocassions by fellow supporters and other executive members but he has failed to change so we urge all nomads to understand the situation. This is the way to handle intruders in our family. A genuine Wanderers fan cannot behave like this up to the extent of revealing the team secrecy" said Zebron Mlaka.

He therefore warned that all other supporters involved in any various range of mal-practice tha he or she will be dealt with accordingly.

Meanwhile, former Wanderers main Executive committee Chairman Humphreys Mvula has commended Wanderers supporters committee on how they have handled the matter.

He commended the supporters for being patient until the season was over saying bringing out such issues at the middle of the season could have brought a negative impact towards the team's performance.

Mvula therefore reminded supporters to always love the club and make sure they support players financially and matirially as a way of motivating them.

"The role of a supporter is to help the club through looking after the players management on its own cannot manage. We have been wondering that some of these leaders are seen sittng on the VIP section instead of being with their people. For example when tempers flare and supporters gets angry intending to do something that is beyond football, that is when leaders come in to calm the situation and when a person like chairman stands and speaks all others listen" Mvula said inside Ufulu FM's Thumba La Zigoli Sports Talk Show aired on Monday night.

He blamed poor leadership on the part of supporters which he said costed Wanderers alot of money through hefty fines for improper conduct during the 2016 soccer season.

Meanwhile, Nomads supporters executive committee has warned against anyone trying to bring confusion at the Lali Lubani outfit.