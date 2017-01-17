Nigeria: UNIMAID Will Not Close in Spite of Attack - VC

Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Prof. Abubakar Njodi, yesterday declared that the university would remain open in spite of an early morning bomb blast at the university's mosque which claimed the lives of a professor of veterinary medicine, Prof. Aliyu Usman Mani and five others.

The vice chancellor who stated this when the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, paid him a condolence visit, said the decision to continue normal academic activities was a sign of confidence in the armed forces.

"We would have closed the university but in order to show that we trust our military, the management only decided to stop exams for today to be continued tomorrow. The aim of Boko Haram is to make us close the university, but we will never do that," Njodi said.

Continuing, he pointed out that "I can convince the senate, the management and the university community to close the school to save lives.

"But if we do that, we are not helping because we have to give the security our maximum support and our support is not to join them in the battle field. If we run away, that means there is nobody they should be fighting for. We should stay and resolve it, after all the war is about us, western education.

"If we stay, the terrorists will be frustrated because that is their aim. What is the point of fighting for us if we run? We should stand our ground so that the military will be proud that the people they are fighting for are on ground.

"Therefore, our decision is not to close the university. We want to assure you our theatre commander, the university remains open and we will continue with our examinations tomorrow. We suspended the exams for today because we want the military to come and access what happened."

The vice chancellor, however, appealed to the military to beef up security on the outskirts of the university to forestall future occurrence.

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Irabor, said he came to sympathise with the university community on the loss of the lives of Prof. Mani and others as a result of the suicide bomb attack.

The theatre commander who said he was on a scheduled visit to the university radio s when he got the news of the bomb blast, said: "As we have already said and will continue to say that there is frustration in the Boko Haram camp. They have tried severally to bring sorrow and pain to the university and the rest of the communities and have failed.

"We, therefore, enjoin you not to be deterred. This is a clear sign that the end of Boko Haram has come. The people should, therefore, continue with their normal life to let the Boko Haram know they have failed. We should let them know that the extent of their stupidity and callousness do not have any impact on us anymore."

Meanwhile, the Borno state police command yesterday confirmed the death of a Professor Mani and four others in the triple suicide bomb attacks at the front of a mosque at the University of Maiduguri staff quarters and Muna Garage in Maiduguri.

The state police commissioner, Damian Chukwu, said 15 persons who sustained various degrees of injury were receiving treatment at the hospital.

Others that died in the blast according to Chukwu are 3 suicide bombers comprising 2 females and a 7-year-old boy as well as 2 innocent civilians.

"At about 5:45 am, a mobile police officer on duty sighted a suicide bomber who was trying to enter the university through its gate five and gunned her down.

"The second suicide bomber, a seven-year-old detonated the second explosive at the senior staff quarters mosque of gate one in the university where a professor, and four persons were killed while15 persons secured various degrees of injuries and were rushed to hospital.

"Also, at about 0800hrs a third suicide bomber of about 12 years with IED strapped to her body was intercepted at Barakaraya village in Muna Garage area. The suicide bomber was sighted by villagers who alerted the military. She was gunned down while the EOD personnel of the police command secured and rendered safe the unexploded IED vest," the commissioner stated.

He called on residents to be vigilant at all times and report any suspicious movement to security agents.