17 January 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Shatta Wale to Award Female Fan Who Twerks Very Well to His Song

Photo: Shatta Wale/Twitter
Shatta Wale.
By Esther Tagoe

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has started a competition online asking ladies to video themselves twerking to his song 'Pussy Tighter'.

The artiste posted a short video on his Instagram page of an unknown lady twerking to the song and captioned the video " Girls send your videos to this number now 0243525921 ..#shattatwerk ..who wins the grand prize!!!send now with the same song ..Pussy tighter".

As of now, it is unclear what the ladies stand to get and the criteria the artiste will use in selecting the winner but as Shatta Wale last year awarded his loyal fans, it is believed that the artiste will award the winner with something big.

Girls send your videos to this number now 0243525921 ..#shattatwerk ..who wins the grand prize!!!send now with the same song ..Pussy tighter???????????? A video posted by SHATTA WALE ???????? (@shattawalenima) on

Ghana

