Ghana: Stonebwoy Wishes Beatz Dakay Well After Split

Money, they say, is the root of all evil and in the music industry; money has always been the cause of the breakup of formidable music groups, record labels, artist-producer and artist-manager relationships.

After varied reports of a rift between Ghanaian reggae/dancehall star, Stonebwoy and his resident producer, Beatz Dakay (which was first reported by Flex Newspaper) - the artist has officially addressed the matter.

On his official Facebook page, the 'Problem' hit maker addressed issues of a rift between himself and Beatz Dakay, which was caused by disagreements over money.

This is what he wrote (unedited)

"For The Sake Of My Well Wishers And Fans, Those Who Deeply Love Me Without A Doubt ,The Media And bloggers I Decide To Speak..

I Do NOT Have Any Issues With my Brother BeatzDakay.. We Have Been At This For a while

Putting in The Best Of Each other's Efforts And I Trust That Ghana And The World Admires This bond between a Beats Producer And An Artiste which is Still Envied By Many.

In recent Times Decision Was Made To Redress Certain modes of operation..

Communicating The Development Didn't Seem To Go Down Well With My brother Beatzdakay Which i Took Responsible.. And So The Team On My Behalf Sat And it Was Believed Trashed..

Enkulenu The Biggest Hit Song Right Now. Was Produced By Awaga His Protege in My Own Home Studio Mixed And Mastered By BeatzDakay Payment Was Equally Made On His Own business Terms..

Few Days Past I've seen all sorts of articles flying about Trying To Soil My Image,Reputation and Hard work.

I'm sorry To Say its Rather Sad To Have It Go This Way Which is Quiet Disappointing But This Is What We Face..

I wish My Brother Well in All Aspects

For All The Claims And Some Of The Things said in those articles I Do Not Bear Responsibility For And Know Nothing About..

My Doors Are Open To Work With Him And All Other Producers Just Like Its Always Been..

This God Given Year Will Be Greater For Us All"

#BhimNationPresident"

Beatz Dakay, who has been theresident producer for Stonebwoy since Day 1, and also doubles as his hype man for his major shows - is said to have demanded 20% revenue of all gigs Stonebwoy is contracted to play.

That demand is said to have caused cracks in the relationship and as evident in the artist's Facebook post, he is wishing the producer well and resigning to the idea of now working with the new producer, Awaaga, who was a protégé of Beatz Dakay.