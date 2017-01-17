Tanzania: Cassava Commercialisation Gives Farmers a Lifeline

Cassava farming is set to become a lucrative business thanks to a one billion US dollar partnership agreement on commercialisation of cassava farming and processing with Tanzania Agricultural Export Processing Zone Limited and Epoch Agriculture (TAEPZ).

This will be a major milestone for commercialisation of cassava, which is a major subsistence crop after maize -- mainly for domestic consumption and sometimes considered a farming reserve when cereals fail.

According to availed information, there are plans to establish an industrial park comprising of factories to produce high quality cassava flour, starch, animal feed, organic fertiliser and paper pulp in Mtwara, Lindi and Coast regions.

The next phase will include production of industrial sugar and ethanol which will be a huge investment in the history of cassava production in Tanzania, taking into account that Africa is rich in agricultural resources.

We see that plans for cassava commercialization will open a financial window of opportunity to farmers and non-farmers who will be attracted to venture into cassava farming.

We see it as another income stream to farmers, which improve livelihoods and food security -- and making them smile.

This partnership agreement will also make cassava farming a lucrative business in Tanzania that will certainly attract many people to venture into farming and at the same time boost productivity of the crop which is currently very low due to poor farming methods.

According to the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH), cassava production is well below its potential yield of 20t/ha.

Low yields arise because the majority of farmers use local varieties with low genetic potential and susceptibility to major diseases and insect pests.

A 2012 report titled "Driving demand for cassava in Tanzania: the next steps" by the University of Greenwich, analysed the future demand for cassava in Tanzania, and which sectors will drive the demand.

The report identified an estimated potential long-term requirement of between 530,000t and 640,000t of cassava root.

It identified potential drivers of increased local cassava demand as milling, animal feed, beer and beverages, sweets, snacks, starch manufacture, textile factories, paper mills and hardboard, paint, and pharmaceuticals.

The ball is on our court to make sure the cassava project is implemented to benefit the farmers and the nation in general through increased earnings to farmers and employment and trade opportunities.