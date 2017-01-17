Tanzania: Two Mbeya Brothers Held Over Youth's Killing

Police in Mbeya Region are holding two brothers -- Elia Mwaisemba (32) and Kanyeka Ally (41) - for allegedly killing an 18-year-old youth whom they suspected as among the people who murdered their relative over the weekend in Kyela District.

Acting Mbeya Regional Police Commander (RPC) Emmanuel Lukula told this newspaper by phone yesterday that the suspects accused of killing the young man have been identified as Boniphace Kiswaga (18), a resident of Njombe Region.

He said the suspects hit the boy, causing him injuries on various parts of his body.

He died while undergoing treatment at the Kyela District Hospital at around 22:00 hours on Sunday night.

"The incident occurred January 15 when the suspects attacked the youth, who is a resident of Chaugingi Village in Njombe Region. They accused him and other unidentified people of stabbing to death their relative, Dotto Mwaipopo (41)," Mr Lukula told the 'Daily News'.

According to him, on January 11, at night around 00:01 at Ipinda area in Kyela District, the deceased, Boniphace Kiswaga and his unidentified colleagues stabbed to death Dotto Mwaipopo, who they accused of conning them and obtaining money from them by fraudulent means, pretending that he was witchdoctor and could help them to become rich.

They stabbed Mwaipopo on his right side, killing him instantly.

The actual amount of money they claimed is still unknown. The body of the deceased is preserved at the same hospital pending handing over to relatives for burial arrangements. Mr Lukula has urged the people in Mbeya Region to refrain from mob justice and obey the country laws when they arrest the suspects.