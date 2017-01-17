Nigeria: Nations Cup Without Nigeria Painful - NFF

Abuja — Certainly the reality of missing out of the ongoing 2017 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Gabon has dawned on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) hence it described it as painful.

General Secretary of the NFF, Mohammed Sanusi who spoke to Sports Vanguard yesterday however said that after reflecting on events that led to the failure the football house has decid ed to put up plans that will ensure that Nigeria qualified for subsequent competitions.

He further revealed that the federation may have started reparations for the qualifiers for the Cameroon 2019 edition of the tournament where the Super Eagles will clash with rivals; South Africa, Seychelles and Libya later in the year.

According to Sanusu, one of the things the Amaju Pinnick led board did was the hiring of a technically sound coach; Gsrnot Rohr to handle Super Eagles.

"It is very painful watching the 2017 AFCON without Nigeria. Honestly the impact of our failure to qualify is being felt more now that the tournament has started. However, we have reflected on the sad reality and have started putting in place measures to ensure that it will not happen again.

"We have hired a sound technical adviser who acts like a real father to the players and other officials. In the matches we played under him we have continued to do well and that is why we are leading our group in the World Cup qualifier."

Sanusi further downplayed the effect of Super Eagles players not plying at the AFCON ahead of their next round of the Russia 2018 World Cup insisting that most of them are regular players in their respective clubs. "Our players may not be at the Nations Cup but they are not match rusty, they are fully engaged in their clubs. Each week we hear good news about the boys and I am proud Nigerians are happy about that."

The scribe further revealed that the NFF is working out international friendly matches for the team in the FIFA friendly window.