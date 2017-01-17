17 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Two School Kids Killed in Dowa Floods, Bodies Found in Lake Malawi

Two learners who went missing after being washed away in flood waters on their way to school, died and their bodies have been found in Lake Malawi in decomposed state.

Malawi Police confirmed that they discovered the bodies of Sekelani Chikwaya, 8 and Emily Selemani 10 on Sunday after a four-day intensive search.

"We learnt that one chill dropped a pen into the river and attempted to retrieve it with the help of a friend but both ended up being washed away," said Dowa Police spokesman Richard Kaponda.

He said the children were washed away at Windu River while coming from Kanyanyatu primary school on January 11, 2017.

Both the deceased came from Mkathama Village in Tradiitonal Authroity Chiwere in Dowa district.

