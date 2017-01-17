Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram group, has owned up to the bomb blasts that killed four people and injured 17 others at the University of Maiduguri, Borno state, yesterday.

Shekau in an audio published on YouTube, said the mosque was attacked because it was "ungodly".

He also berated the Nigerian army on its proclaimed victory over insurgents in sambisa forest saying none of his men were killed by the army.

"The bomb that happened this morning, it's my people. Don't deceive people that it's a mosque, how would you build a mosque and do ungodly things in it," Shekau said in the recording.

"We are not angry with Nigeria. You didn't kill anyone in Sambisa. We are praying that we don't change; Koran is our teacher; this is the message we are sending to you. Are you [Buhari] as powerful as God?

"You should know it's Shekau talking and I'm alive and it's we that did it, even if King Pharaoh repents, we will not accept it."