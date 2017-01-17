17 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lassa Fever Kills Four in Nasarawa

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).

The Nasarawa State Commissioner for Health, Daniel Iya, has confirmed that four persons have lost their lives to Lassa fever outbreak in the state.

Mr. Iya told journalists on Monday in Lafia that 16 suspected cases have been recorded in the state, out of which four were confirmed positive and all of them have died.

He explained that the index case for the current outbreak was recorded in November 2016 and died a day later, while the three others died between January 13 and January 15.

According to Mr. Iya, the last three victims were discovered to be relatives of the index case, adding that 36 others, who had contact with the victims were being followed up.

He said the state government was doing its best with the assistance of the federal government through the provision of protective kits for medical personnel taking care of Lassa fever patients as well as drugs for treatment of the disease.

He said the state rapid response team had stepped up sensitization updates for health workers to check the spread of the disease.

Mr. Iya urged health workers in the state to always follow standard procedures in taking care of patients in the hospital.

He also urged members of the public to report cases of fever promptly to the hospital as early detection was crucial to survival of patients in the case of Lassa fever.

(NAN)

More on This

Centre Cautions Nigerians On Increased Lassa Fever Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Monday raised concerns over the increasing cases of Lassa fever and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.