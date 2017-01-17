Nigeria: Make Your Findings Public, CLO Tells Commission

The Civil Liberties Organisation, CLO, has requested the Commission of Enquiry set up by Governor Udom Emmanuel following the collapsed of Reigners Bible Church in Uyo on December 10, 2016 to make its findings and report public.

The rights group's position was contained in an 8-page memorandum sent to the retired Justice Umoekeyo Essang-led Commission of Enquiry, which is currently holding its public hearing in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The memorandum was endorsed by two lawyers, Clifford Thomas, the chairman of Akwa Ibom State branch of CLO, and Gabriel Udoh for the Akwa Ibom Human Rights Community.

The CLO's suggestions and recommendations reads: "The outcome and report of this Commission should be made public and implemented to the letters by the government, her agencies, those involved including all necessary parties in Akwa Ibom State. "Victims of the December 10, 2016 Reigners Bible Church building collapse, the dead, the injured and dependents of the dead and injured, should be identified, collated and a comprehensive list of these set of persons published".

The group also suggested that "the Commission's report should be given out to the Press to aid its publicity correctly".

CLO further suggested that "adequate compensation" be paid to "the victims so identified based on agreed parametres", adding that the Akwa Ibom State Government should assume the responsibility of such compensation since this is a constitutional responsibility of the government.

CLO also called on the government to bring to book anyone, institution, agency, responsible for the construction of the Church in a location designated as Forest Reserve by the Akwa Ibom State Government.