Nigeria: Lagos to Ease Access to Justice for Indigent Persons

Lagos State Government has vowed to alleviate the difficulties that indigents in the State face in their bid to access justice.

The Director, Lagos Public Advice Center, Mrs Tola Akinsanya made this disclosure at a sensitization programme in Badagry, where she assured that Lagos State has made it possible for everybody, irrespective of religion, sex and tribe to have equal access to justice, whether rich or poor.

Akinsanya stated further that investigation revealed that a lot of people could not access justice because of the cost and because of that, some of them resulted to self-help, adding that most residents do not know where to seek redress when their rights have been infringed upon.

According to her, it is for that reason that the Public Advice Centre (PAC), resolved to come out to sensitize and create more awareness among the people of the State on a wider range of legal issues.

Akinsanya also said the government has put in place structures and avenues to the benefit of every resident of the State. Such structures, she said, include setting up of offices, through the Ministry of Justice to provide legal assistance to those in search of justice.

"One of such offices is the PAC, which serves as the first port of call for residents of the State in distress, those whose rights have been violated and those seeking information on their rights and responsibilities. The office is accessible to all residents in the State and its services are free. PAC plays a very vital role in the lives of residents of the State, ensuring they reap the dividends of democracy," Akinsanya said.

She further said PAC is to provide free independent information and legal advice to the people of Lagos State seeking to know what their rights and responsibilities are on a wider range of issues, adding that so far, the Centre has successfully handled a total of 544 cases from September, 2016 till date.