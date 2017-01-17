Kenya: Slum Fire Leaves One Person Dead in Lang'ata

Nairobi — One person died Monday night when fire broke out in Kismayu slum in Lang'ata Constituency.

The midnight incident saw a large section of the slum razed according to police, leaving hundreds of residents homeless.

Already, a file has been opened at the Lang'ata Police station in a bid to establish the cause of the fire, though investigators suspect it could have been caused by illegal electricity connections.

Even though the response by police and the fire-fighters was quick, police lament that they were unable to access the slum easily due to narrow routes heading to the affected area.