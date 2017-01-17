17 January 2017

Nigeria: Military Determined to Rescue Chibok Girls - Defence Minister

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Minister of Defence, Brigadier General Mansur Dan Ali (retd), has reiterated the determination of the military to rescue the abducted Chibok schoolgirls, saying that the capture of Camp Zero in Sambisa forest was only a mission accomplished and not the end to the campaign against Boko Haram.

This came as the BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, group joined the Federal Government's team on a day search sorties for missing Chibok girls in Sambisa Forest.

According to Mr Joseph Mutah, Chief Press Secretary to Minister of Information and Culture, in a statement, yesterday, the minister spoke at the Command Centre of Nigerian Air Force, NAF, Yola while briefing members of the BBOG group on the efforts being made by the military to rescue the missing Girls.

The trip which commenced, yesterday, is expected to last till today.

The team was ferried to Yola by the Nigerian Air Force, from where a select group joined the NAF search mission to Sambisa.

The BBOG team was briefed at the Tactical Command Centre, Yola by Gen. Dan-Ali; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Chief of Air Staff, Vice Marshal Sadique Abubakar and other operational commanders.

He said: "Camp Zero is the spiritual headquarters of Boko Haram, it doesn't mean when you capture that all of them will disappear but it is significant because it was thought that the place was impenetrable.

"Capturing Camp Zero is the end of the mission to capture the place, we are not saying the campaign is over but we have dominated Camp Zero."

On his part, the Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar noted that the rescue of the Chibok girls and other abductees had been one of the major aims of the Nigerian military.

