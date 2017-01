Lilian Yebei, widow of International Criminal Court witness the late Meshack Yebei, was early Tuesday morning attacked by armed gangsters at her Langat home in Eldoret.

During the 2 am incident Ms Yebei suffered deep cuts on her head and is admitted at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

According to a caretaker manning her compound, five gangster gained entry the house by cutting the razor wire fence.

The attackers escaped with her phone.

More to follow