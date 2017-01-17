17 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ministry to Launch Competency Levels Report for Class 3 Pupils in Key Subjects

By Ouma Wanzala

The Ministry of Education will on Tuesday release a report on competences that class three pupils have in Mathematics, English, Kiswahili and life skills.

The study which was conducted by Kenya National Examinations Council, is part, national assessment system for monitoring learner achievement.

It is part of the Kenya Primary Education Project, which aims to improve the teaching and learning of mathematics for six million pupils in class one and two for public primary and informal schools in Kenya.

Education Principal Secretary Bellio Kipsang will launch the report.

The government is implementing the project in conjunction with Global Partnerships of Education, which gave Kenya a grant of Sh8.8 billion.

It is being implemented by the Ministry of Education, Knec and the Teachers Service Commission under the supervision of the World Bank.

An important aspect of the project entails strengthening capacity for evidence-based policy development at national level.

"The findings will provide foundation upon which to improve the implementation of the curriculum in order to improve learning outcomes in Mathematics, English, and Kiswahili as well as life skills," said a statement from the Ministry.

