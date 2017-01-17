Uganda: 10 Policemen Suspended Over Theft and Torture Allegations

Mpigi — Ten police officers attached to the Field Force Police (FFU) in Mpigi District have been suspended over alleged torture, assault and theft.

The suspended officials had been deployed on Bunjakko Island, Buwama Sub-county to guard forest reserves against encroachers.

They are accused of stealing bananas, cassava, chicken and coffee from residents in the area.

The suspension came after Katonga Regional Police Commander Mr Victor Saasi Kule together with the Zonal FFU Commander, Mr Titus Byaruhanga, Mpigi District Police Commander Mr Ahmed Kimera Sseguya, and district officials visited the area on Monday where a community meeting was held at Kyagalanyi Playground in Bunjakko Island.

During the meeting, residents brought the matter of the officers' indiscipline to the attention of their bosses.

"We deployed our men to protect forests in this area and keep law, order and stability as negotiations between land lords and tenants continue. But when we get such bad reports from residents, we cannot leave these undisciplined policemen here. We are withdrawing them from this area and are going to be investigated over those allegations," Mr Kule said told the jubilant residents.

According to Mr Paddy Muwonge, the chairperson Kasawo-Namala village, more than 210 residents were tortured by policemen who have been attacking their homes especially at night.

He said some of the victims are still nursing wounds at various health units, while others were forced to relocate to other villages.

Mr Swaibu Waggwa, the Mpigi District Resident Commissioner said more police officers in the district risk being suspended for taking sides in land wrangles in the area.

"Not 10 police officers should be suspended. There are other senior police officers in the district who should be either suspended or transferred because police has become a problem in our area especially when it comes to land wrangles," Mr Waggwa said

Two years ago, Police on the request of Buganda Prince David Mawanda Namugala, one of the biggest land lords in the area created a police post in the area to block residents from encroaching on his 3 square mile private forest.

Police have since sealed off all pathways leading into the forest but some residents who own gardens inside the forest sometimes sneak into the forest which causes clashes between them and security personnel.

Bunjako Island has been a hotbed of land wrangles for nearly a decade which are fuelled by refugees who come from as far as Kisoro, Bundibugyo, Rwanda and Burundi looking for "free land" for settlement and farming.

Shockingly, it is not only immigrants that have claimed the forest land. Even individuals with homes in areas like Mpigi, Wakiso and parts of Kampala have stormed the island to claim ownership of the forest.