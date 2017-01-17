Uganda/Ghana: Uganda Prepare for Voyage Into Unknown Against Ghana

Uganda embraced their status as Group D underdogs as they prepared to face Ghana in their first match at the Africa Cup of Nations for 39 years. The last time Uganda's footballers contested a game in the tournament was a defeat to Ghana in the final in Accra.

That gave the Black Stars their third continental title. Nearly 40 years after that showdown, Uganda are still searching for their first crown while Ghana - beaten finalists in 2010 an 2015 - are seeking their fifth trophy.

Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic said he and his players looked up to Ghana as a positive role model in African football. "But we enter the match as a competitor with the belief that we are close to them," added the 47-year-old Serb. "It won't be easy. We have good results against Ghana recently. But those will have to be put out of our minds. The game in Port-Gentil is a totally new match.

Uganda has drawn two and won one of the last three games against the Black Stars but none of the fixtures have been in a tournament.

"Uganda has no recent experience of being at the Africa Cup of Nations finals while Ghana has," said Sredojevic. "We have watched 19 Africa Cup of Nations since 1978 on TV. Coming back is not an easy step but I believe we have prepared very well and we want to throw everything into the game, have respect for our opponents and but not over respect. We must work hard to keep the identity that got us here."

The Cranes - as Uganda are nicknamed - reached the finals as one of the best second placed teams. They finished their Group D qualification campaign level on 13 points with winners Burkina Faso.

Sredojevic, who began his African coaching career in Uganda with SC Villa in 2001, added: "That we are here at the Cup of Nations is just a measurement of how far we have reached in developing and building our team."

Sredojevic said the next target would be for Uganda to feature among the continent's top 10 teams. But that status would only come with regular participation at tournaments like the Cup of Nations.

"I expect to see from Ghana a group of top class individuals who are working as a team," added Sredojevic. "They are one of the favourites for the trophy. We are not. Since 2008, Ghana have always been in the top four. They were beaten finalists two years ago. Those are the facts that tell you that Uganda are going up against an experienced team with quality."