17 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Bomb Blast Injures Six Children in Pader District

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
Abandoned bombs and explosives that were destroyed by UPDF soldiers in 2015.
By James Owich

Pader — Six children from the same family in Pader District are nursing severe wounds after an object suspected to be a bomb which they were playing with exploded and injured them.

The incidence happened at Libi village, Bur-Lobo Parish in Angagura Sub County on Monday,

The injured children are Gipsy Amarorwot, 3; Angel Lagum, 6; Samuel Lubangakene, 3; Geoffrey Gumperom, 1 and Mystica Lamwaka, 2; all children of Mr Vincent Komakech.

Daily Monitor understands that the children found the metallic object in a kraal and started playing with it before disaster struck.

The children were taken to St Mary's Hospital Lacor in Gulu District about 110 kilometres from their home to get medical attention.

Lagum, the eldest child told Daily Monitor on Tuesday from her hospital bed that they were hitting the suspected bomb with sticks when it exploded.

"We wanted to explore what was hidden inside the strange metallic object we found. Minutes later, I hardly remember anything but only to wake up in pain," she said.

Apart from Lagum, four of the five children were seriously injured with one almost losing the flesh on her thigh.

In 2013, two children died instantly after a grenade the picked from a garden and started playing with exploded.

Mr Dickson Ojok, the District Councillor for Angagura Sub County, said the children suffered serious injuries on chests and thighs.

Mr Ojok said they suspect the object could be a landmine that was abandoned during the peak of the Lord's Resistance Army insurgency.

Bomb experts from the Tactical Field Engineering Unit under the 4th Division Infantry Headquarters and Combat Engineering Department in Gulu have destroyed dozens of 20 mm recoilless bombs, rapid propeller grenades, 84 mm bombs, anti -tank landmines among others in several villages in northern Uganda.

Districts that were heavily affected by LRA insurgency in Acholi and Lango sub regions are Gulu, Pader, Kitgum, Abim, Lamwo, Dokolo, Alebtong, Lira, Kole, Otuke, Oyam, Agago, Amolatar and Apac.

Lt. Ahmad Hassan Kato, the 4th Division army spokesperson warned farming communities that it may take years to clear landmines and other explosives from the region.

Uganda

The Long Wait for Justice in Northern Uganda

In the shade of Lukodi primary school in northern Uganda this week, one of the local leaders reflected on his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.