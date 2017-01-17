Nigeria: Popular Yoruba Actress, Foluke Daramola's Husband Warns 'Amebos'

If you are one of those preying into the marriage of actress Foluke Daramola-Salako, please steer off.

This is the message her husband, Olukayode Salami, is passing across to intruders who police him because he is married to the curvaceous actress.

Olukayode wrote this on his Instagram page:

"IT IS AS BAD AS THAT!

"Few months ago, I hosted an old lady friend at a Chinese restaurant in Ikeja and before I could realize what was happening one 'concerned and generous' guy who also came to host a woman in the same place didn't concentrate on what he went there to do. All he was doing was texting my wife, Foluke, on his phone about what he saw.

"He told her: " Your husband is here right now at a restaurant where I am also, hosting a very beautiful woman. And I think they are getting very cozy about it. Folu, please, be careful about this guy, because I heard they said he likes women. bla! bla!! bla!!!"

"My wife got this malicious message and never discussed it, until the day she decided to let me see the message, because then it wasn't an issue to her.

"Foluke knows I am not under her bondage and can never be. So, people should not expect that because I am married to Foluke Daramola, then I must not relate with other women again or women should be my enemies. No! That is not me! That is the way of a man who is under the bondage of a woman. I am in a marriage and not in a bondage... These are some of the messages and phone calls she receives regularly from her " well wishers" like that. I am in a marriage, and not in bondage.

"Nobody forced me into it, and nobody can force or police me to stay in it... Foluke's closest pals are men, even after she got married to me, and my good friends are women as well... " We both know this about each other. So, I think it is an insult for anybody to see me around women and feel it is a crime to do so ... " - Olukayode Salako." The couple formalised their marriage in February 2015 at the Kosofe Local Government Registry, Lagos, four years after they were married according to local custom.

While Foluke had two kids from her previous marriage, Olukayode who is the C.E.O. of Change Agent of Nigeria Network, is a separated father-of three.