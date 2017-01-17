Kenya: IEBC and EACC Nominees to Know Their Fate in the Afternoon

The National Assembly has adjourned debate on suitability of nominees to the electoral an ethics commissions.

Majority Leader Aden Duale on Tuesday moved a procedural motion to push back the special sitting to allow MPs time to read the report of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee that vetted the nominees.

The House also approved a procedural motion allowing debate on EACC nominee for two hours and IEBC nominees for four hours.

The committee has endorsed the appointment of retired ACK Archbishop Eliud Wabukala to head the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

They also backed the nomination of advocate Wafula Chebukati to chair the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Also approved were commissioner nominees Consolata Maina, Boya Molu, Roselyne Akombe, Paul Kurgat, Margaret Mwachanya and Abdi Guliye.

During vetting, IEBC nominees told MPs that they would work overdrive to restore public confidence in the commission and elections.

On his part, Mr Wabukala pledged to slay the dragon of corruption without fear or favour.

If approved, IEBC nominees are expected in the office as early as tomorrow (Wednesday) to oversee the ongoing mass voter registration.

IEBC is targeting over six million voters in the month long listing across the country.

More follows.