16 January 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Minister to Visit Klaasen Family

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pretoria — Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa will today pay his respects to Thandi Klaasen's family following her passing.

The internationally acclaimed and respected jazz icon from Sophiatown succumbed to cancer on Sunday at East Rand Hospital at the age of 86.

"Minister Mthethwa will be accompanied by Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni Mzwandile Masina and members of his Mayoral Committee.

"Living Legends led by the Chair of the Living Legends Legacy Programme Welcome Msomi and Deputy Chair Letta Mbulu will also be part of the delegation," the Department of Arts and Culture said.

Renowned legends and artists such as Caiphus Semenya, Dorothy Masuku, Abigail Kubeka, Joe Mafela, Dr Don Mattera, Peter Magubane and Stompie Manana are also expected to visit to the family.

"We are saddened at the passing of our extraordinary jazz musician, Mama Thandi Klaasen. A great and mighty musical legend.

"Our condolences go to her daughter, Lorraine, and the rest of the family," said Minister Mthethwa.

Chairperson Msomi said it was sad for the people of South Africa and the world to say goodbye to Klaasen.

"She would want us to celebrate her journey in song and dance. RIP our Living Legend," he said.

South Africa

President Trump, SA's White Right's White Knight?

Steve Hofmeyr and Donald Trump. It's a match made... well, somewhere. Organisers of a crowdfunding campaign to send… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.