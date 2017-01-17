South Africa: Minister to Visit Klaasen Family

Pretoria — Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa will today pay his respects to Thandi Klaasen's family following her passing.

The internationally acclaimed and respected jazz icon from Sophiatown succumbed to cancer on Sunday at East Rand Hospital at the age of 86.

"Minister Mthethwa will be accompanied by Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni Mzwandile Masina and members of his Mayoral Committee.

"Living Legends led by the Chair of the Living Legends Legacy Programme Welcome Msomi and Deputy Chair Letta Mbulu will also be part of the delegation," the Department of Arts and Culture said.

Renowned legends and artists such as Caiphus Semenya, Dorothy Masuku, Abigail Kubeka, Joe Mafela, Dr Don Mattera, Peter Magubane and Stompie Manana are also expected to visit to the family.

"We are saddened at the passing of our extraordinary jazz musician, Mama Thandi Klaasen. A great and mighty musical legend.

"Our condolences go to her daughter, Lorraine, and the rest of the family," said Minister Mthethwa.

Chairperson Msomi said it was sad for the people of South Africa and the world to say goodbye to Klaasen.

"She would want us to celebrate her journey in song and dance. RIP our Living Legend," he said.