Kenya: Kaimenyi Warns Politicians Against Using Land Matters to Incite People

Land Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi has warned that legal action will be taken against any politician using land matters to incite communities during campaigns.

Speaking in Chuka Town on Monday, Prof Kaimenyi said land disputes, especially between neighbouring communities, increase during electioneering periods because politicians use them to lure voters.

"The country is likely to witness an increase [of talk] on land issues especially now [that] politicians are in the villages campaigning because land is the prime thing used to lure voters," said Prof Kaimenyi.

He singled out the Tharaka-Meru border dispute which has led to hostilities and sometimes clashes between residents of the two neighbouring communities.

The minister called on residents of the two counties to shun any politicians using language which is likely to derail peace and unity, noting that the government is in process of solving the border issue once and for all.

"The Meru people are brothers and sisters and should not allow any person to divide them on matters of land or anything else," he said.

He said his ministry and other land institutions have agreed to implement the Zachary Ogongo commission report of 2007 and other government reports on the border disputes.

The Ogongo report recommends the formation of a joint adjudication team drawn from the two regions comprising the old and informed people.

The report is also said to have set a clear boundary between the two counties.

Prof Kaimenyi encouraged residents to register as voters in big numbers to ensure that they vote in leaders who are development oriented and preach peace.