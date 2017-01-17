South Africa: No Drownings, Fewer Road Deaths in Nelson Mandela Bay

Nobody drowned and fewer people died on the roads in Nelson Mandela Bay this festive season compared to the previous year, mayor Athol Trollip said on Monday.

"We were able to halve road fatalities to five people in comparison to the same time a year ago," he said.

It had been the first holiday season without a single drowning. A total of 170 000 people visited the city's beaches at an event to mark the start of the holiday season, and another 300 000 on New Year's eve.

He hoped to be able to announce zero drowning and road deaths after this year's festive season.

He attributed the figures to excellent co-ordination and co-operation between departments, and buy-in from residents and tourists.

A total of 27 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, 61 893 speeding offences were recorded, 236 warrants of arrest were executed, and outstanding fines worth R246 100 were collected.

Trollip was confident that recently implemented, stricter law enforcement measures, such as frequent road blocks, were slowly improving the behaviour of road users.

Source: News24