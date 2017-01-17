16 January 2017

South Africa: Warning Over Jobs for Sale

Pretoria — The Gauteng Department of Health has warned community members not to fall victim to scammers who are fraudulently inviting people to apply for nursing, porting and general vacancies at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital.

There is an advertisement circulating, which claims to come from the human resources coordinator at the hospital. When people call the contacts on the advert, they are asked to deposit R2 000 in exchange for employment.

"We want to state firmly that vacancies in the public service are not for sale," said the department.

The department advertises vacancies through trustworthy platforms such as Gauteng Online portal, Department of Public Service website and newspapers.

Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has condemned those who exploit people's desperation for employment.

"We plead with community members not pay money for jobs at any of our facilities. Anyone approached for job in exchange for money should report that to the police," she said.

