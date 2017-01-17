Kenya: Nakuru Murder Suspect Fails to Undergo Mental Exam Due to Doctors' Strike

A 30-year-old bodaboda operator accused of killing a prison warder is yet to undergo a mental assessment test Nakuru High Court heard on Monday.

Peter Omariba Oteki is supposed to undergo the mental examination before taking his plea in murder charges he is facing before the court but due to the ongoing doctors' strike he is yet to go through the exam.

Justice Janet Mulwa yesterday allowed more time for Mr Oteki to undergo the examination.

According to the prosecution operations at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital where the accused was to undergo the mental test have been grounded by the doctor's strike.

The accused is facing charges of killing Sergeant James Stephen Obuya a prison officer attached to the Kilgoris GK prison.

He committed the offence on the evening of January 3 at Gicheha Bridge in Rongai, Nakuru County.

According to the prosecution, the accused turned on his client who had hired his boda boda services from Salgaa trading Centre to Rongai and strangled him to death jointly with others still at large.

The court was told that the accused later presented himself at the Rongai police station where he reported that he had been attacked by his client but managed to escape the attack,leaving him unconscious.

Police however, found the sergeant dead upon arrival at the scene.

Justice Mulwa further directed that a lawyer be appointed to represent the accused in court.

He will be remanded at the Nakuru GK prison for two weeks pending the medical examination.

The case is slated for mention on February 6 when he will be expected to take plea.