NAMIBIA's campaign in the Desert T20 Challenge in Dubai got off to a disappointing start when they lost by six wickets against UAE on Sunday.

The match went down to the wire and was only decided off the last ball of the match, but this was one that Namibia should have won.

Besides the fact that UAE is only ranked third in Namibia's Group A, with tougher matches to come against Ireland and Afghanistan, poor fielding put paid to Namibia's chances of starting their campaign on a winning note.

Namibia won the toss and elected to bat, but they suffered two early blows when UAE fast bowler dismissed Stephen Baard for 13 and LP van der Westhuizen (5) early on.

JP Kotze rebuilt Namibia's innings with a fine knock, but wickets kept on falling as Craig Williams (10) and Gerhard Erasmus (14) failed to get going.

Sarel Burger, however, joined Kotze and the two shared a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket to revive Namibia's hopes.

Kotze was eventually bowled by Zahoor Khan for a top-score of 50 which came off 42 balls and included three fours and two sixes.

Khan also dismissed Burger two balls later for 32, and although Gerrie Snyman could only score two runs, JJ Smit (7) and Jan Frylinck (10 not out) took Namibia's score to 152 for seven wickets off their 20 overs.

It was a defendable total, but UAE's top-order batsmen went on the attack from the outset.

Namibian pace bowler Jan Frylinck dismissed Ghulam Shabber for 17, but Rohan Mustafa and Shaiman Anwar put UAE in charge with a rapid 64-run partnership.

Colin Peake broke the partnership, running out Mustafa for a top score of 56, which came off only 34 balls and included seven fours and one six.

Anwar and new batsman Rameez Shahzad, however, kept the momentum going with a 43-run partnership before Shahzad was run out for 11.

Anwar was also run out, for 53, and with two overs remaining, UAE still needed 15 runs for victory.

Another fine piece of fielding by Gerrie Snyman saw Shahzad being run out for 11, but UAE kept their nerve as they reached the winning target of 153, with Mohammed Usman hitting a single off the last ball of the match.

Namibia were, however, left to rue some poor fielding by Craig Williams, who dropped Anwar twice off Colin Peake's bowling in the 15th over. Anwar immediately made Namibia pay when he clubbed Gerrie Snyman for two sixes in the next over.

Namibian captain Sarel Burger said their fielding let them down.

"We had the game on a knife edge, but then we missed two run-out chances, while Craig unfortunately dropped two catches in one over. But we were still in with a chance and the game was very tight until the last ball when they needed one run to win," he said.

Burger added that their total of 152 was good enough to win the match on a slow wicket.

"The wickets are quite slow, and on this specific field the average score is 140, so by scoring 152 we thought this would be enough to win. But it all depends on the bowling - it's not easy to score freely and one needs to run well and play clever," he added.

Namibia will now meet Ireland in their second match on Tuesday afternoon, starting at 12:00 Namibian time.

Ireland will be a dangerous opponent as they also got off to a losing start after losing by five wickets to Afghanistan on Saturday.

Ireland scored 125 for six wickets off their 20 overs, while Afghanistan reached the winning target with eight balls and five wickets in hand.

Burger, however, said they were very positive and looking forward to the match.

"We are very excited as things are jelling nicely now. We know we can compete and are very positive," he said.

Scotland and the Netherlands, meanwhile, got off to winning starts in Group B.

Scotland (189/3) beat Hong Kong (165/6) by 24 runs, while the Netherlands (148/5) beat Oman (146/7) by five wickets.