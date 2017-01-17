Zimbabwe: Chidzambwa Hails Warriors

Paul Mundandi — LEGENDARY gaffer Sunday "Mhofu" Chidzambwa has hailed the Warriors for their superb performance in their 2017 AFCON Group B tie against Algeria in Gabon on Sunday.

Chidzambwa is the vice-chairman for the ZIFA High Performance Committee and was the first coach to take the Warriors to the Nations Cup finals.

He also guided Dynamos to the Champions League final in 1998.

"We managed to get a point in our first match, something that we have never done before for in all the AFCON tournaments we participated in," said Chidzambwa.

"It is a plus for us because as Zimbabwe we have been losing all our opening matches.

"We played very well in the first half and created a lot of chances. Billiat (Khama) was outstanding and Algeria were just lucky.

"Their goalkeeper saved two great efforts and we were denied by the post for what should have been a superb goal. We were very unlucky

"In the second half we created a good chance which (Cuthbert) Malajila failed to convert. We sat back in the second half a bit too much and we lost possession."

Joey Antipas, another gaffer who had a dance with the Warriors, hailed Callisto Pasuwa and his men.

"It was an excellent display, especially in the first half. Our boys took the foot off the gas in the second half when we allowed Algeria to dominate.

"All in all it was an encouraging performance and I wish the boys all the best in the remaining two matches," said Antipas.