South Africa: Go After Your Dream, Encourages KZN App Developer

A KwaZulu-Natal entrepreneur who wants to make learning easier for pupils is doing just that in an unlikely manner - through an app.

Andile Sithebe, 26, of eMadadeni in Newcastle, was unable to complete his four-year environmental science degree at the Universality of KwaZulu-Natal in 2014.

With just one year left to go, he had to drop out due to a lack of money.

But instead of this letting this get him down, he instead put his time to good use.

In 2016, Sithebe and eight business partners, developed Break Thru.

The app allows pupils and students to connect with tutors, coaches, mentors, and career advisers.

Sithebe said the app, which was launched on December 2, was intended to helping, for example, high school or university students struggling with a particular subject.

"All they need to do is to download the app, register, and then log in. We have different features where you can have private conversations with tutor," he said.

"You can also post questions to a forum and the answers will be discussed in the group."

The app had a scientific calculator and a dictionary.

Sithebe and his partners raised R160 000 to create it.

Born in a family of six to unemployed parents was not easy, he said. After matriculating from eMadada High School in 2009, he began studying at UKZN.

He had always dreamt of becoming an environmental scientist, but later realised he had a keen interest in entrepreneurship.

His message to young people is simple: "Whatever your challenges are in life, it is always possible to achieve your dreams. All you need to do is discover your potential and then seek assistance."The app has been downloaded more than 100 times since it launched.

Source: News24