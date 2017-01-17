Kenya: Raila Odinga Reveals ODM's Strategy for Voter Listing in Nairobi

Cord leader Raila Odinga has asked Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) aspirants in Nairobi be smart in their strategy if they want to outdo Jubilee in capital.

Mr Odinga asked the aspirants not to blindly mobilise their supporters but map out the party's stronghold in the city.

He said there are 'safe seats' in the city where the opposition party is assured of winning and urged supporters to register in large numbers in those areas.

"There are some areas like Roysambu, Starehe and Kasarani. We cannot win seats there. So we need to be smart. Instead of taking people to register as voters there, take them to swing areas like Makadara," he said.

The ODM leader asked his supporters to register in large numbers in areas where they are assured of clinching seats.

Mr Odinga made the remarks Tuesday when addressing ODM aspirants in Nairobi County.

He reiterated that the current voter registration will determine the presidential winner in the August elections.

He said they need to strategise to clinch other seats as the party has many supporters in Nairobi.

He said the party won the governor seat but lost the senator and women representative posts in the 2013 elections.

CLERKS

Meanwhile, there was poor turnout on the second say of voter registration in Kisii, Nyamira and Migori counties.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials in the region said they were targeting 198, 000 in Kisii County, 110,000 in Nyamira and 125,000 in Migori.

A spot check by the Nation in Kisii found that a number of registration centres experienced low turnout.

At Jogoo Primary School in the town, a handful of potential voters turned up on Tuesday morning.

South Nyanza IEBC Coordinator Sarah Ogaro said they had enough registration kits.

"So far each ward has five BVR kits which will help in the exercise. Every kit will be manned by two clerks," she said.

In Nyamira, each ward in the four constituencies was issued with five registration kits.

West Mugirango Constituency Elections Coordinator Denis Omare said the kits will be in one registration centre for three days before moving to the next.

He said he targeted more than 31, 000 new voters in the constituency. So far, the constituency has 63, 000 registered voters.

Kitutu Masaba Elections Coordinator John Charana said the constituency had 30 BVR kits and was targeting to register more than 39, 000 new voters.

In North Mugirango Constituency, Elections Coordinator Leonard Okemwa said the exercise which targets 20, 677 new voters kicked off well in 73 registration centres.

In Migori, few people turned up at the registration centres in the eight sub-counties leaving IEBC clerks idling and reading newspapers.

But the IEBC Suna East Coordinator John Jobando, said they expected the turnout to improve by next week.

"Both elected and aspiring politicians should mobilise their supporters to get enlisted in the voters roll. Nobody should be left out of this important exercise," he added.

BVR KITS

In Kuria, the exercise started slowly although most registration centres were opened as early as 6am.

"People started coming in at around 10 am when we reported here at 6am. The turnout is slow. As at 1pm (on Monday) we had served only five people," said Paul Weitacho, a registration clerk at Kegonga market in Kuria East on Monday.

The same situation was reported in centres such as Ntimaru, Kwiriba, Koromangucha and Kehancha.

In Wajir, the registration exercise failed to kick off after seven BVR kits failed.

Voter registration is yet to kick off in Ademasajida ward in Wajir County after all the seven BVR kits failed.

Mr Mukhtar Abdi Adan, a clerk with the IEBC said the kits could not work since batteries and solar system malfunctioned.

Mr Muktar said only one kit started working at around 3pm.

"Most voters prefer to register in the morning due to high temperatures in the afternoon," the clerk said.

The ward has 14 polling stations and had 3,072 registered voters in the last general elections.

IEBC is targeting more than 4,000 voters during the mass voter registration exercise since more