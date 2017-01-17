Kenya's Tea Production Falls By 30% Due to Prolonged Dry Spell

Tea production in the country has fallen by 30 per cent in the last five months due to climate and a prolonged dry spell.

According to the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) board chairman Peter Kanyago, although tea prices have improved at the Mombasa auction, there has been no increase in production in the farms due to changes in climate.

Speaking during an annual general meeting held Ragati Tea Factory in Mathira, Nyeri County, Mr Kanyago said farmers might receive little payments in 2017 since crop production has been greatly affected.

He said the effects started in June 2016 which was the beginning of the current financial year.

Mr Kanyago also urged politicians to keep away from the tea industry, saying politics should not interfere with the running of the agricultural sector.

Ragati chairman, Eustace Karanja, said his factory is one of the most affected since they have been experiencing a 40 per cent deficit in crop production from July 2016.

Mr Karanja said the issue has led to laying off of some workers, especially the casual labourers.

"We have also minimised the cost of operations due to lack of high [crop] production. The directors have also reduced their costs. We were among those who have been greatly affected in Zone IV," he said.