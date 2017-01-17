17 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya's Tea Production Falls By 30% Due to Prolonged Dry Spell

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Wangui

Tea production in the country has fallen by 30 per cent in the last five months due to climate and a prolonged dry spell.

According to the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) board chairman Peter Kanyago, although tea prices have improved at the Mombasa auction, there has been no increase in production in the farms due to changes in climate.

Speaking during an annual general meeting held Ragati Tea Factory in Mathira, Nyeri County, Mr Kanyago said farmers might receive little payments in 2017 since crop production has been greatly affected.

He said the effects started in June 2016 which was the beginning of the current financial year.

Mr Kanyago also urged politicians to keep away from the tea industry, saying politics should not interfere with the running of the agricultural sector.

Ragati chairman, Eustace Karanja, said his factory is one of the most affected since they have been experiencing a 40 per cent deficit in crop production from July 2016.

Mr Karanja said the issue has led to laying off of some workers, especially the casual labourers.

"We have also minimised the cost of operations due to lack of high [crop] production. The directors have also reduced their costs. We were among those who have been greatly affected in Zone IV," he said.

Kenya

MPs Want Hunger Declared National Disaster

The government has been asked to declare hunger a national disaster to attract international attention to the crisis… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.