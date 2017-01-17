16 January 2017

South Africa: MEC Mashatile to Intervene in Mogale City Council

Pretoria — The Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance, Traditional Affairs and Human Settlements has scheduled an urgent meeting for Tuesday to address the recent leadership matters affecting the Mogale City Council.

The department on Monday said MEC Paul Mashatile has noted with grave concern the recent developments in the Mogale City Council that culminated into the removal of the Council Speaker and abolition of the Chief Whip's position.

Given these developments that threaten to cripple the municipality's ability to render services, MEC Mashatile will intervene with a view to deal with a number of anomalies that could potentially collapse the functioning of the council of Mogale City.

The department said it views the latest developments as not being consistent with council rules as adopted by the same council and relevant municipal legislation.

"In intervening, the MEC will engage all parties and relevant officials to help resolve the matter amicably. An urgent meeting is scheduled for Tuesday and it will set all processes in motion."

