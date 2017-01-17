Kenya: Shock as Man's Body Found in a School Well in Eldoret

A man's body has been discovered in a school well in Eldoret Town after students started complaining of a foul smell coming from the water.

The students of Destiny Secondary School are said to have complained to the school administration last Friday that the water from the well which they normally use was contaminated.

The school's headteacher Kennedy Barasa said that he was forced to seek help from some residents who came on Monday to find out what was inside the well.

"The students started complaining to me that there was a foul smell emanating from the well when they were fetching water," Mr Barasa told the Nation.

"Also, you could see were some blood in the contaminated water and that is when I requested them to [stop] using the well," he added.

The body of a half-naked man was discovered inside the well and police were notified immediately.

The Police had difficult time controlling a huge crowd that gathered at the scene following news of the shocking discovery.

MURDERED ELSEWHERE

According to police, the man might have been murdered elsewhere and his body dumped into the school well.

Eldoret West Police boss Samuel Mutunga, who confirmed the incident that shocked both parents and students, said that investigations have been launched.

"Indeed we received the report at around 3pm on Monday and we suspect that the man could have been murdered elsewhere before being dumped into the well some few weeks ago," said Mr Mutunga.

"And I do not think it could have been an accident since the lid of the well was small for someone to fit in. This makes us believe that he was pushed inside after meeting his death and we are investigating the issue," he added.

The body was first taken to Eldoret Central Police Station for identification before being moved to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) mortuary.

Cases of people missing have been on the rise in Uasin Gishu County with the latest being that of Eldoret-based lawyer Simon Lilan.

Last Thursday, the body of a 40-year-old man who had been missing for four days was exhumed from a quarry in Kamukunji estate in Eldoret town.