17 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: MPs Want Hunger Declared National Disaster

By Dennis Odunga

The government has been asked to declare hunger a national disaster to attract international attention to the crisis that has put many lives at risk.

Seven lawmakers mainly from Baringo, West Pokot and Turkana Counties said the situation had worsened and some schools have been closed due to the biting hunger following failure of rain for months now.

"We appeal to President Kenyatta to declare this situation a national disaster. Over 70 per cent of this country is arid and semi-arid and are seriously affected by drought," Baringo North MP William Cheptumo said during a press conference at Parliament buildings.

They said many of those affected are pastoralists whose livestock are dying due to lack of water and pasture that has forced some communities to cross over with the animals to neighbouring counties and countries.

This has resulted to conflicts as they scramble for water and pasture besides students abandoning learning to accompany their parents in search of the scarce resources.

There has been conflicts especially among pastoralists who moved to South Sudan where the security situation is still volatile due to political tension between the government and opposition forces.

The MPs said the government should move with speed and distribute relief supplies to the affected families and schools, to save the situation from deteriorating further.

However, they want the system of distributing the food changed to deal with cases where some provincial administrators have been accused of diverting some of the consignment meant for those facing hunger.

They said credible humanitarian organisations like the Kenya Red Cross Society and World Vision can be tasked with distributing the food as opposed to sending the consignments directly to provincial administrators, to distribute.

Tiaty MP Asman Kamama proposed that a cash transfer program where affected family members can be given some money to purchase food can also be adopted to address cases of dishonesty in the distribution process

