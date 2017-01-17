South Africa: Vuwani Protest Leaders Off the Hook

The case against six Vuwani community leaders, accused of leading violent protests during which dozens of schools were burnt down last year, was struck off the roll in the Vuwani Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Magistrate Baldwin Ntsane expressed disappointment that the case had dragged on for a protracted period without any progress.

He rejected the State's request for more time to complete investigations. Police had had enough time and resources to investigate the matter, he said.

The six included former councillor Gideon Tshavhuyo, and a schoolteacher. They faced charges of arson and malicious damage to property.

They were arrested last year during protests against a Municipal Demarcation Board decision to incorporate the area into a new municipality, Lim345

On Monday, Vuwani business owners were forced to close their shops to show support for the six, and pupils were prevented from going to schools.

Meanwhile, a school and post office were set alight in nearby Tshitale, as residents protested and demanded that a tar road be constructed in the area.

Source: News24