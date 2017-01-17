Uganda: 30 Feared Dead in Mukono Collapsed Building

Mukono — At least 30 people are feared dead after a more than 10-feet foundation for a commercial building they were digging, caved in and buried them.

The building reportedly belongs to businessman Muzzanganda Mukiibi, who owns several commercial buildings in Kampala, Mukono, Seeta, Bweyogerere among other towns.

By the time of filing this story, five people had been rescued and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police Fire Brigade that rushed to the scene is struggling to rescue the workers who are still trapped under the gravel.