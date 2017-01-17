South Africa: MEC Paul Mashatile Intervenes in Mogale City Council's Unfortunate Incidents

press release

MEC for Cooperative Governance, Traditional Affairs and Human Settlements, Paul Mashatile, has noted with grave concern the recent developments in the Mogale City Council that culminated into the removal of the Council Speaker and abolition of the Chief Whip's position.

Given these unfortunate developments that threaten to cripple the municipality's ability to render services, MEC Mashatile will intervene with a view to deal with a number of anomalies that could potentially collapse the functioning of the council of Mogale City.

The Gauteng Department of CoGTA views the latest developments as not being consistent with council rules as adopted by the same council and relevant municipal legislation. In intervening the MEC will engage all parties and relevant officials to help resolve the matter amicably.

An urgent meeting is scheduled for Tuesday and it will set all processes in motion.

Issued by: Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs