16 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: I'm Not Interested in Being President - Madonsela

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has no desire to become the president of South Africa, she said at a Cape Town Press Club function on Monday.

"I am neither qualified to be president, nor interested in that job," said Madonsela, who is currently on a fellowship at Harvard University.

But she would love to see a female president, as long as she is not a "proxy" president.

"Because that would be worse than having a man," she added.

Madonsela said she would also like a president who would get South Africa "back on track".

She said she was going to spend the year working at Harvard towards a social justice programme that she hoped to establish at Stellenbosch University in 2018.

She also wants to join the Cape Bar for some part-time work.

Madonsela paid tribute to her successor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, saying her office seemed to be going in the right direction.

Madonsela ended her seven-year tenure in the hotseat with an interdict against the release of her report into state capture.

She also faces criminal charges over the release of an audio of President Jacob Zuma being questioned by her on allegations that the Gupta family may have had an undue influence in his appointment of certain Cabinet ministers.

The former Public Protector revealed that she had become passionate about the Fees Must Fall movement after her daughter told her about students sleeping in university bathrooms because they had nowhere else to go.

She suggested a campaign involving everyone in the country donating R5 towards fees, to be matched by government, to help alleviate the burden on students.

Source: News24

South Africa

President Trump, SA's White Right's White Knight?

Steve Hofmeyr and Donald Trump. It's a match made... well, somewhere. Organisers of a crowdfunding campaign to send… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.