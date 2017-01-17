17 January 2017

Nigeria: Unimaid Attack - Shekau Claims Responsibility in New Audio

Leader of the Islamist terrorist group, Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has claimed responsibility for Monday's attack on University of Maiduguri.

The double suicide bombing which claimed the life of a veterinarian professor in the university, Professor Aliyu Mani, was partly carried out by a 7-year-old boy.

Shekau, while taking responsibility for the Monday attack which led to the death of four persons and left several wounded said in a YouTube audio recording released that the mosque was "ungodly".

Abubakar Shekau further added in the audio message: "The bomb that happened this morning, it's my people. Don't deceive people that it's a mosque, how would you build a mosque and do ungodly things in it."

The Islamist-Jihadist sect leader further added: "We are not angry with Nigeria. You didn't kill anyone in Sambisa. We are praying that we don't change; Koran is our teacher; this is the message we are sending to you. Are you [Buhari] as powerful as God?

"You should know it's Shekau talking and I'm alive and it's we that did it, even if King Pharaoh repents, we will not accept it."

