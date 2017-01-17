Tanzania: 1,000 Worshippers Fast, Pray for Rain

Over 1,000 worshipers at the Evangelistic Assemblies of God Tanzania (EAGT) in Buzuruga Diocese are fasting to pray for God to bring rain and end famine.

Pastor Simon Nambo told The Citizen that they won't take breakfast and lunch. They will only take supper.

He said they started fasting on January 2 praying for God to bring rain and rescue many areas hit by drought.

He noted that the fasting would end on January 23 when open prayers would be held.

"The holy Bible indicates that people who assemble together and pray in the name of God their prayers will be answered," he said

According to him, God will soon answer their prayers and bring rain.

He affirmed that religious institutions prayed for peace during the 2015 General Election and their prayers were answered.

One of the church members, Mr John Masweta, urged religious leaders to call on their followers to conserve the environment.

'Many people have been degrading the sarroundings by felling trees, a situation which impacts on rain formation," he said.

A new assessment report by the Tanzania Meteorological Agency obtained by The Citizen shows that Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Manyara, Coast, Tanga, Morogoro, Dar es Salaam and Shinyanga regions and Zanzibar received below average rainfall, a situation is certain to adversely affect agriculture and livestock.

The areas have a population of 21.42 million livestock, according to the 2014/15 Annual Agricultural Sample Survey report. The data was for up to October 2015. The number, which may have gone up during the past one year, includes cattle, goats and sheep being cared for under traditional livestock keeping practices.

The report by the National Bureau of Statistics shows that Arusha, Manyara and Shinyanga are among Tanzania's regions with the largest livestock populations and therefore, the nation is heavily dependent on them for its meat. supply.