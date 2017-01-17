Zimbabwe: Musona's Injury Nightmare

Petros Kausiyo — ZIMBABWE'S Warriors have suffered a huge blow to their African Cup of Nations Group B aspirations with talismanic forward Knowledge Musona being ruled out of Thursday's showdown against Senegal because of a hamstring injury.

Musona could also be a doubt for the final group assignment against Tunisia amid fears he might fail to heal on time from the mild tear on his right hamstring in the opening tie against Algeria on Sunday night.

The 26-year-old Belgian-based star forward saw his Nations Cup debut last just 12 minutes.

Team doctor Nicholas Munyonga revealed yesterday that Musona would need at least a week's rest in order to be fit again to lead the Warriors' line of attack.

"Musona sustained a mild right hamstring strain around the beginning of the match. On assessment we feel there is no muscle tear," said Munyonga.

"It is a grade one strain that we are going to make sure we treat according to standard hamstring strain injury treatment modalities that include rest.

"This will make sure the player will not be rushed to play or train.

"Therefore our target will be the third game which is seven days away if he is to get better (highly possible).

"We have noticed improvement. Obviously, players like any other person have different times in terms of healing hence it is difficult to be specific when he will be fit to return to play."

He said the hamstring strain was a new injury for the forward.

"He is positive and hoping for the best. Obviously, he is someone who always wants to play," Munyonga said.

Team manager Sharif Mussa said Musona was a dejected man.

"He is saddened by the fact that he couldn't contribute more for his country," Mussa said.

Coach Callisto Pasuwa acknowledged that Musona's injury had scuttled his game plan which had clearly revolved around the KV Oostende man leading the line of attack.

Musona's injury also came in a game in which Pasuwa had been forced to make do without midfield workhorse Marvellous Nakamba who was suspended for the encounter against the Desert Foxes for having picked two yellow cards in the run up to the Nations Cup finals.

"It affected our game plan big time as you know that Knowledge is one our key players and with him injured it meant that now we were without two of our key players with Nakamba also out because of suspension.

"In every tournament the first match is very important and as a coach you need all your players to be fit and available," Pasuwa said.

He was happy with the way Matthew Rusike performed after coming in for Musona.

Apart from missing a number of very close opportunities either side of the break, the Warriors who seemed to tire as the match wore on gave the North African giants too much room to manoeuvre and on both occasions that Leicester City star forward Riyad Mahrez struck his brace for Algeria.

But after an absorbing match, which in the end could have gone either way Pasuwa's Algerian counterpart George Leekens felt the game was difficult for the Desert Foxes.

"This is just the first match and first matches are always difficult in any major competition. We had a bad first half and it affected our game plan.

"We resumed stronger in the second half and managed to equalise. Zimbabwe was always going to be difficult. There are no small teams here.

"We made mistakes in the first half that allowed Zimbabwe to play. The penalty was also a huge mistake. We have one point and we will hope to have the three points in the next matches," Leekens said.