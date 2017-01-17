16 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

West Africa: ECOWAS is Ready to Deliver On its Gambian Threats

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

While President Yahya Jammeh is determined to hold on to power in The Gambia, west African regional body Ecowas appears just as determined to stop him. Regional leaders have already devoted plenty of time and effort to resolving the stalemate, but with just two days left before Jammeh's term expires, they may have to endorse a more muscular response. By SIMON ALLISON.

On Thursday, Adama Barrow will be sworn in as president of the Republic of The Gambia, bringing an end to the 22-year regime of President Yahya Jammeh.

That's the theory, at least. Barrow won the presidential election in December, as recognised by the electoral commission, independent observers, the international community and, initially, President Jammeh himself.

But faced with losing power, and a poorly-timed threat by the incoming administration to charge him for human rights abuses, it didn't take long for Jammeh to change his mind. Picking up on a technicality in the collation of the election results, he now claims that the election is invalid, and that he will not give up power until his legal challenge has been heard in court.

In The Gambia, this could take months. A shortage of skilled professionals means that the country...

West Africa

Five Afcon Stars Who Ditched Europe

It used to be that African-born players were clamouring to feature for European nations, with the continent losing a… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.