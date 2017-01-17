West Africa: ECOWAS is Ready to Deliver On its Gambian Threats

analysis

While President Yahya Jammeh is determined to hold on to power in The Gambia, west African regional body Ecowas appears just as determined to stop him. Regional leaders have already devoted plenty of time and effort to resolving the stalemate, but with just two days left before Jammeh's term expires, they may have to endorse a more muscular response. By SIMON ALLISON.

On Thursday, Adama Barrow will be sworn in as president of the Republic of The Gambia, bringing an end to the 22-year regime of President Yahya Jammeh.

That's the theory, at least. Barrow won the presidential election in December, as recognised by the electoral commission, independent observers, the international community and, initially, President Jammeh himself.

But faced with losing power, and a poorly-timed threat by the incoming administration to charge him for human rights abuses, it didn't take long for Jammeh to change his mind. Picking up on a technicality in the collation of the election results, he now claims that the election is invalid, and that he will not give up power until his legal challenge has been heard in court.

In The Gambia, this could take months. A shortage of skilled professionals means that the country...