Police have ruled out foul play in the accident involving Roan member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili.

Kambwili, the former information minister, who has found himself of the wrong side of the PF establishment had reported an accident as supporters head for a disciplinary committee yesterday.

The accident happened between Ndola and Kabwe. A few days earlier Kambwili announced that intelligence officers were after his team. There was suspicion that Kambwili's accident which happened on Sunday could have been as a result of foul play.

Police public relations officer Esther Katongo however said the accident was as a result of a collision between members of the same group.

"We recorded a damage only accident which happened Yesterday, 15th January, 2017 at 17 30 hours opposite Kapiri Mposhi police club on Great North Road. Involved was Roan Member of Parliament, Hon Dr Chishimba Kambwili who was driving his personal Land Rover discovery registration number ALD 5799 from north to south and also involved was Hon. Kambwili's driver identified as Bwalya Musheki aged 47 of Roan Township in Luanshya who was driving another motor vehicle, a Toyota Lanscruiser GX registration number ALM 3781 belonging to Honorable Kambwili , also moving from North to South following each other.

"The accident happened when the driver of the GX Landcruiser misjudged speed of the motor vehicle Land rover discovery which was in front and hit into it. No injuries were recorded on occupants.

Meanwhile, the out of favour Kambwili finally appeared before the Patriotic Front Disciplinary Committee yesterday.

Kambwili came through with witnesses to back his defence with his accuser Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda having testified before the Disciplinary Committee last Friday.

The Ngosa Simbyakula led Disciplinary Committee will now have to file a report before the Central Committee that will render a final verdict.

However, the Central Committee will make recommendations to the Central Committee.

Kambwili was accused of gross misconduct after Chanda reported him to the Disciplinary Committee for having called him a wizard.

The Roan MP blames Chanda for being responsible for his dismissal from his Ministry of Information portfolio.

Kambwili has within PF circles being accused of plotting to challenge President Edgar Lungu for the 2021 ticket on the ruling party ticket.