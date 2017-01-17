RETIRING Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku says he is of the view that whether land should be repossessed or not from white farmers was a "political" issue which had "nothing" to do with the Judiciary.

The role of the judiciary however, Chidyausiku said Monday as he opened the 2017 legal year, was to ensure that "repossession and redistribution" was carried out in accordance with the country's laws.

The country's controversial land reforms were a chaotic and violent State sponsored affair which resulted in the death of some ten white farmers. The programme is blamed for the country's economic problems which have lasted more than a decade.

Even so, Chidyausiku said he leaves office believing that he did his best to protect the constitution of Zimbabwe.

He was appointed Chief Justice on the 5th of July 2001 and passed what the then Zanu PF government described as "land mark rulings" in land reform cases brought to the Supreme Court by white former commercial farmers.

"History will, in due, course judge my efforts," Chidyausiku said Monday.

"While I know that it will be fair in its judgement, I hope that it will equally be kind as I assumed the position of Chief Justice during turbulent times after the people of Zimbabwe had decided to take back their land."

He revealed that the controversial programme divided the country's judiciary.

"One school of thought maintained that it was unlawful to repossess the land.

"Another school of thought to which I belong was of the view that whether the land should be repossessed or not was a political issue and had nothing to do with the Judiciary.

"(However) whether the land was repossessed and redistributed in accordance with the legal framework created for that purpose was judicial issue."

Chidyausiku went on to say the judiciary managed to held the government accountable and ensured that land repossession and redistribution was in accordance with the Law.

"In these circumstances it fell on me as head of the judiciary to ensure that the credibility of the judiciary remained intact by ensuring that the executive adhered to the rule of law in the exercise of repossession and redistribution of the land."

In 2000 the then pro-President Robert Mugabe war veterans violently seized white-owned commercial farms in what Zanu PF later termed the "fast track land reform programme".

More than 4,000 white farm owners were forced off their lands, resulting in a collapse of production which mortally hurt the country's agro-based economy.