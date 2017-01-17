Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Schools Short of Classrooms, Teachers

Dar es Salaam — Primary schools in Temeke Municipality face an acute shortage of classrooms and teachers for Standard One pupils as the enrolment this year has exceeded the capacity of schools.

A survey by The Citizen in Mbagala suburb established that this year's enrolment would again overwhelm primary schools, as many of them are forced to accommodate up to 100 pupils in a single stream, contrary to the national standard which specifies that a stream should have between 45 and 50 pupils.

Parents and guardians have until March 30 to register their children to Standard One. This happens just two years after the government started its grand plan of providing free education in primary and secondary schools.

The Citizen visited Mtoni, Kizinga, Mchikichini, Rangitatu and Majimatitu primary schools at Mbagala, and found registration of pupils ongoing despite the fact that classrooms had already been overcrowded.

At Mtoni, the school has so far enrolled a total of 434 pupils compared to 375 of last year. However, the school has the capacity to accommodate only 200 pupils.

The school head teacher, Ms Fatma Said, told this reporter that despite the challenges that they faced, her school would keep accepting new pupils until the March deadline.

According to her, the influx of pupils has caused challenges, including shortage of latrines, desks, teachers and classrooms. "We are trying to cope with directives [on enrolment from authorities] despite the challenges," she said.

Ms Said noted that her school had four classrooms for Standard One with each having the capacity of accommodating up to 110 pupils.

The situation was similar at Rangitatu Primary School where until yesterday, the number of enrolled pupils had exceeded last year's as records show a total of 365 children had been registered so far compared to last year's 331.

According to the head teacher, Mr Suleiman Ikomba, all Standard One pupils are accommodated in two classrooms, with each accommodating 183 children on average.

"For the sake of providing the pupils better learning environment, our school needs six more classrooms. We also need more teachers for Standard One," he said.

Similarly, Mzinga Primary School assistant head teacher Ingawaje Mutika said this year's enrolment has far exceeded their projection. She said, the school had targeted to receive 200 new pupils, but until yesterday, the number had already more than doubled.

"Last year, we enrolled 220 pupils, but this year the number has increased to 434 and we expect more pupils. All these are taught by four teachers," she said.

However, at Mchikichini Primary School records showed that about 443 pupils had so far been enrolled, down from 482 of last year, but there are expectations that the number would increase by the March 30 deadline.

The school, according to the assistant head teacher, Mr Stephen Nyaro, has seven Standard One teachers and the capacity to enrol 220 new pupils, but due to shortage of learning infrastructure, they have been forced to cope with the situation.

Majimatitu Primary School hit headlines last year after it was overwhelmed by number of Standard One pupils. This year, the school is no longer in crisis, thanks to 19 new classrooms.

At the moment, the school has enrolled 933 pupils - 463 boys and 470 girls.

According to the head teacher, Mr Abel Massawe, the number is likely to exceed last year's by the March deadline.