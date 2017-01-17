Liberia: Henry Costa to Contest As Representative in Montserrado County

Monrovia — Popular radio show host, Henry P. Costa's declaration of intent to be a Representative of electoral District #6 in Montserrado County firing many storms on social media.

Since announcing his intention via his Facebook page Sunday, January 15 that he would be a candidate this October, social media has gone agog.

Costa said his declaration to contest in electoral district six was in response to several petitions presented him by his supporters, urging him to contest.

"A few months ago I have been under serious pressure from thousands of supporters and sympathizers to contest in the pending 2017 elections.

"And I strongly believed we can't effect the change we have yearning for from outside."

"So, on this note, I want to announce that I will be a candidate for electoral district six in Monsterrado County," Costa posted on his Facebook.

He also said he has no money to share and added that he was not going into politics for financial gains, but to "push" himself to improve the country.

The talk show host said he believes the constituency has a lot of human resources that could be harnessed for the development of the district.

If elected, he said he intends to establish a constituency development fund for infrastructural projects in the district.

However, Costa's declaration has generated an avalanche of reactions as some believe the talk show host doesn't have the money to execute his ambition while others contend that he should be given a chance.

One critic, Derick Benson, commenting in the Darius Dillion Center for Intellectual Exchange on Facebook fired at Costa, saying he doesn't have money to execute his ambition.

"Election in Liberia now requires money and Costa doesn't have the money.

"He may have the youth but campaigns in Liberia have evolved into money making venture. And I believed he doesn't have the money to do so.

"This guy's ambition is dead on delivery," he wrote.

But another respondent, Jerry Johnson on the same platform replied Derick, saying "Costa remains my favorite.

He already has people whose minds are made-up and can't be convinced by his contenders.

It's a welcome development, if young, intelligent, brave and energetic Liberians begin to stand up and get involved in serving this great country."

Another commenter, Alexander Colmah posted Sunday.

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, the loving people of district #6 and Liberia at large I present to you your representative and Speaker of the 54 National Legislature of the Republic of Liberia Henry P. Costa....

Ashford H Garley Sr. , a supporter of Costa, posted: "My choice for Representative in District #6 - Henry P. Costa - a change is finally in sight!